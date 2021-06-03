Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.80 and last traded at C$8.00. Approximately 318,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 569,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.03.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.59.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$586.22 million and a PE ratio of -222.22.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.