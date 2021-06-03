GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Downgraded by TheStreet

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NYSE GPX opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 116.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

