Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.76

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 4545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

The firm has a market cap of $815.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.08.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

