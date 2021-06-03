Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $247.30 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $182.01 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

