Gray Television, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

GTN opened at $23.46 on Thursday. Gray Television has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

