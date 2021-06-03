Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Trading Up 1.7%

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.66. 285,214 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 238,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several research firms have commented on GECC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 64.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

