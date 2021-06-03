Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Upgraded to Hold by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNCGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greencore Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Greencore Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

GNCGY stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.65.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

