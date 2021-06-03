GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $286,000 in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 108,964 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nano Dimension by 90.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 28,974 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nano Dimension by 211.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 936,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 635,738 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nano Dimension by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NNDM opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.36. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.