GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 6,366 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPBI opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

