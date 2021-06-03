GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 17,007 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,007 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $783,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOV opened at $136.81 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $146.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.71.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

