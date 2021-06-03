GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,839 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,783 shares of company stock worth $34,541 and sold 170,000 shares worth $2,137,800. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.42.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

