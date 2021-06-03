GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDW opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%.

TDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

