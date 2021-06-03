Guggenheim Downgrades Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) to Neutral

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 629,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,897,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,491,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

