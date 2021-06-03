Guggenheim Reaffirms Hold Rating for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Guggenheim restated their hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ALTR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,339.20 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,916 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $852,911.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,911.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,331 shares of company stock valued at $24,500,978 over the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Altair Engineering by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the software’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,897 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

