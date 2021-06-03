Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Guidewire Software worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock opened at $97.89 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.88.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

