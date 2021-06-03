Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $122,181.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $504,584.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $206,261.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,925.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.