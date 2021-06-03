Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.27

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.27 and last traded at $63.60, with a volume of 65119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 5.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Gulfport Energy had a negative return on equity of 93.72% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. The firm had revenue of $247.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

