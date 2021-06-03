Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,504 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,667. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

