Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.85. 41,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,667. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,689 shares of company stock worth $5,724,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

