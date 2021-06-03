Harborview Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harborview Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.08. 930,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,139,689. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

