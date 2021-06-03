Harborview Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Harborview Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.43. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $81.49.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

