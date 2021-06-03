Harborview Advisors LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.3% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.22. The stock had a trading volume of 395,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,772. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.