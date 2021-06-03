Harborview Advisors LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DWX traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 29,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

