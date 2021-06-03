Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Harborview Advisors LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMPT. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000.

Get VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.