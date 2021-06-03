Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 18,491 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 18,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $377,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 13,885 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $293,251.20.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,198 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $64,087.92.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $100,600.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,907 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $220,430.47.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,833 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $363,614.87.

On Monday, May 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $93,646.62.

On Friday, May 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $138,276.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52.

On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $373,499.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $675.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.76. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HARP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.