Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $270.90 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 897.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,350,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,411,080 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises approximately 26.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned approximately 1.13% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $270,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 848.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,230,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,226,000 after buying an additional 8,257,571 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 982.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,958 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 934.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 836,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 762,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

NYSE:EDU traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,373,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

