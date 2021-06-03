Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.16. 3,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.46.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

HE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.