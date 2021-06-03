Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $13.84 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hazelview Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,978 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESS traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $306.25. 1,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,631. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.50. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $308.70.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.79.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

