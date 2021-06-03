Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $25.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Hazelview Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for 3.9% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $25,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after buying an additional 157,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,153,000 after buying an additional 646,585 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after buying an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after buying an additional 1,533,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

