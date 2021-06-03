HC Wainwright Cuts Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target to $14.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $193.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.11. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

