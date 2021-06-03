Head-To-Head Analysis: Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) & Its Competitors

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE: AIRC) is one of 277 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Apartment Income REIT to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Apartment Income REIT and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 0 7 3 0 2.30 Apartment Income REIT Competitors 3368 13337 13036 308 2.34

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus target price of $43.78, suggesting a potential downside of 9.42%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apartment Income REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million -$104.13 million 27.94 Apartment Income REIT Competitors $737.76 million $41.35 million 18.57

Apartment Income REIT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Income REIT. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT Competitors 10.32% -1.49% 0.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT rivals beat Apartment Income REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

