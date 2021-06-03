Head to Head Analysis: H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) versus Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -47.35% -24.39% -20.86% H-CYTE -360.87% N/A -52.23%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Apyx Medical and H-CYTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.24%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apyx Medical and H-CYTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $27.71 million 12.36 -$11.90 million ($0.57) -17.51 H-CYTE $2.15 million 2.10 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apyx Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. The company offers Renuvion branded products for the cosmetic surgery market that enable plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and J-Plasma branded products for the hospital surgical market that allows surgeons to operate with precision and eliminate unintended tissue trauma. It also develops, manufactures, and sells energy generators, disposable hand piece subassemblies, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

