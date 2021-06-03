Head-To-Head Comparison: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Blue Group and trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A trivago 0 7 1 0 2.13

trivago has a consensus target price of $2.73, indicating a potential downside of 28.22%. Given trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe trivago is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Blue Group and trivago’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A trivago $284.32 million 4.73 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -29.23

Global Blue Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than trivago.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A trivago -25.00% -5.07% -4.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats trivago on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages. As of December 31, 2020, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.