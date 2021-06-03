Head-To-Head Contrast: Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) vs. Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Catalent and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent 14.43% 13.88% 5.57% Bolt Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

96.4% of Catalent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Catalent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catalent and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent $3.09 billion 5.54 $173.00 million $1.88 53.57 Bolt Biotherapeutics $230,000.00 2,640.03 -$60.73 million ($22.26) -0.75

Catalent has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bolt Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Catalent and Bolt Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent 0 1 7 0 2.88 Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Catalent presently has a consensus target price of $125.13, suggesting a potential upside of 24.23%. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.38%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Catalent.

Summary

Catalent beats Bolt Biotherapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations. The Biologics segment provides biologic cell-line; develops and manufactures cell therapy and viral vector gene therapy; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services. The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing across a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. This segment also offers oral delivery solutions platform comprising pre-clinical screening, formulation, analytical development, and current good manufacturing practices services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials. It also offers FastChain demand-led clinical supply services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. It has a collaboration with the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.; and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade; and myeloid modulators. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

