Head-To-Head Review: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A Noah -15.45% 17.74% 14.22%

48.6% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Owl Capital and Noah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Noah 0 0 4 0 3.00

Noah has a consensus target price of $54.46, suggesting a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Noah’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Noah is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Noah’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A Noah $506.64 million 5.59 -$114.21 million $2.78 16.37

Blue Owl Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noah.

Summary

Noah beats Blue Owl Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.