Head to Head Review: Coty (NYSE:COTY) vs. Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Coty (NYSE:COTY) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Coty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coty and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty -20.42% -4.00% -0.84% Yatsen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coty and Yatsen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 1 5 4 2 2.58 Yatsen 0 2 2 0 2.50

Coty presently has a consensus price target of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 9.91%. Yatsen has a consensus price target of $20.30, suggesting a potential upside of 88.84%. Given Yatsen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Coty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coty and Yatsen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $4.72 billion 1.45 -$1.01 billion ($0.48) -18.54 Yatsen $802.02 million 5.32 -$411.92 million ($2.93) -3.67

Yatsen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coty. Coty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yatsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co. brands. It also offers mass color cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, and body care products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Enrique, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, Stetson, and 007 James Bond brands. The company also sells its products through third-party distributors. It sells its products to approximately 150 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of Cottage Holdco B.V.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

