Head to Head Survey: Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) & Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.78, meaning that its share price is 378% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.8% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Antero Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.11 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -20.35

Atlas Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources -27.95% 1.16% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlas Energy Group and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Antero Resources 1 3 9 0 2.62

Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential downside of 39.13%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Atlas Energy Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

