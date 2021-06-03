Head to Head Survey: SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) & Its Rivals

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ) is one of 197 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SQZ Biotechnologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A SQZ Biotechnologies Competitors -22,823.65% -121.85% -32.54%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SQZ Biotechnologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 SQZ Biotechnologies Competitors 1112 4416 9738 185 2.58

SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 176.58%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 40.98%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million -$50.52 million -1.48 SQZ Biotechnologies Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.48

SQZ Biotechnologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than SQZ Biotechnologies. SQZ Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

