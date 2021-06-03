Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,014,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,695,000 after acquiring an additional 413,129 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

