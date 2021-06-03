Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

OTCMKTS:HLAN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.00. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.64. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

