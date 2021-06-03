Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “
OTCMKTS:HLAN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.00. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.64. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.90.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
