Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

