Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $8.96. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 66,826 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,570 shares of company stock worth $6,861,548. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 58.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $951,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 24.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 649,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 86.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

