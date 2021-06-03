Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.53. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $208.90 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

