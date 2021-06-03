Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.80 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIO. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,904. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.15. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.37.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

