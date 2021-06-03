Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.64. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $89.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at $20,208,938.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $1,499,183.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,648 shares of company stock valued at $69,584,359. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

