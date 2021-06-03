HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 273,386 Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) by 116.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,386 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 3.25% of Seaport Global Acquisition worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $294,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,505,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,006,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

SGAM stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

In other news, CEO Stephen C. Smith acquired 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,661.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

