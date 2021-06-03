HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of The Manitowoc worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MTW stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $926.04 million, a PE ratio of -63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

