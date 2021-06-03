HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,638 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $329.52 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.76 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

