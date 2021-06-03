HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 216,202 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1,014.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,202 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,832,000 after buying an additional 188,673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,813,000 after buying an additional 235,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 1,574,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

