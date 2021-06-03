HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

